Nov. 14 deadline nears for property tax payments in La Salle County

The last day to pay property taxes in La Salle County before they are sold at the tax sale is Monday, Nov. 14.

All payments must be at the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road, by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. No payments, even postmarked payments will be accepted after Nov. 14. All unpaid taxes will be sold Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Interest amounts change as of Nov. 8 so if you are unsure of the amount that you owe, call 815-617-4196.

The treasurer’s office will only accept certified funds; cashier’s check, money order, credit card or cash. Pay by credit card online at paytaxes.us/il_lasalle or by calling 1-833-975-2500 until Sunday, Nov. 13. You will be able to pay by credit card in the treasurer’s office until Monday Nov. 14, no later than 3 p.m.

The drop box will be closed at 3 p.m. Monday Nov. 14.