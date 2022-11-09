Election 2022: 9 contested races on La Salle County Board

The La Salle County Board has 18 candidates vying for nine open seats.

While there is a potential for more new faces by the end of Tuesday night, there is a guarantee of at least eight new people on the board.

In District 1, business owner JoAnn McNally (R-Mendota) is seeking her fourth term against independent Stephen Carlson, who served one term on the board from 2006-2010. This is the third time Carlson and McNally will have faced off.

Joseph Oscepinski Jr. (D-Peru), who works for UPS, is seeking re-election in District 10 against Republican Glen Pratt, regional director of the La Salle chapter of Guns Save Life.

Joe Witczak (D-Peru), who is owner of Witczak Bros., looks to retain his seat against Republican challenger Rick O’Sadnick is a senior scientist at Benzaco Scientific.

In District 13, Mike Kasap (D-La Salle), who has been on the board for 12 years, seeks another term against Republican Crystal Loughran, an educator who served elected office at IVCC.

Jerry Hicks (D-Marseilles) has served on the board since 1998, and he’s looking for another term against Republican Stephen Aubry, a retired truck dealer and farmer.

Incumbent Ronald Blue (R-Streator), a retired truck driver, is challenged by Democrat Fred Nimke, a retired union carpenter who previously served on Woodland School Board, in District 25.

Three of the county board races feature newcomers against each other.

A newcomer to the board will be elected out of District 9. Ray Gatza, a Dimmick Township Republican and operations manager for United Natural Foods Inc., is running against Carolyn Moore, a Democrat and retired math teacher, author and math consultant.

Additionally, a newcomer will be elected from District 16. Joseph J. Panzica Jr. is a Democrat who had previously served three terms on the La Salle County Board. He is facing Republican William J. “Bill” Brown Jr., of Utica, a retiree.

And District 17 will put a new face on the board as Ottawa Democrat Pamela Beckett, who heads the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, is opposed by Ottawa Republican Lloyd Chapman, a realtor.

Board members Chuck Borchsenius (R-Norway), Allen Erbrederis (R-Somonauk), Tom Green (R-Streator), Curt Faber (R-Mendota), Randy Freeman (R-Lostant), Robert Lee (D-Seneca), Jerry Myers (R-Streator) and Elmer Walter (R-Grand Ridge) were not on Tuesday’s ballot and will not return to the board.

Twenty districts are not contested. Of those candidates, Republicans Beth Findley Smith, Kathy Bright, Michael McEmery Sr., Tony Tooley and Matt Slager will be newcomers to the board.

District 2: Gary Small (R)

District 3: Kindra Pottinger (R)

District 4: Beth Findley Smith (R)

District 5: Catherine Owens (R)

District 6: Kathy Bright (R)

District 7: Craig E. Emmett (R)

District 8: Douglas L. Stockley (R)

District 12: Jill Bernal (D)

District 14: Joseph A. Savitch (D)

District 15: David Torres (D)

District 17: Douglas Trager (D)

District 19: Lou Anne Carretto (D)

District 20: Tom P. Walsh (D)

District 21: Brian R. Dose (D)

District 23: Michael McEmery Sr. (R)

District 24: Arratta A. Znaniecki (R)

District 26: Tony Tooley (R)

District 27: Walter Roach (R)

District 28: Matt Slager (R)

District 29: Tina Busch (R)