Illinois Valley Super Bowl presents $23,000 check to Cops4Cancer after recent fundraiser

The Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru hosted its 11th annual Bowl for the Cure fundraiser on Oct. 22.

It was a smashing success, breaking previous years’ records. The bowling alley presented a check for $23,000 to Cops4Cancer.

The bowling alley issued a thanks to those who supported the fundraiser, all of the lane sponsors, all of those that donated items, all of the participants, Aaron from Aaron’s Party Balloons, the band WILDCARD and Cops4Cancer. Cops 4 Cancer’s mission is to help residents of the Illinois Valley who are stricken with cancer and suffering from the financial perils the disease creates.