November 04, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois Valley Super Bowl presents $23,000 check to Cops4Cancer after recent fundraiser

Event breaks previous years’ records

The Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru presented a check for $23,000 to Cops4Cancer from its Bowl for the Cure event. Volunteers were (left to right) Michelle Brown, Andy Brown, Denise Harper, Eddie Wojcik, Nicole Sheppard, Cops4Cancer President Betty Glynn, Bowl for the Cure Organizer Dan Sheppard, volunteers Trista Marquez, Jim Cuchiara, Danielle DeCarlo, Ivy Cuchiara, Kim Borio, Jodi Hampton and IV Super Bowl owner Eric Acuncius.

The Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru hosted its 11th annual Bowl for the Cure fundraiser on Oct. 22.

It was a smashing success, breaking previous years’ records. The bowling alley presented a check for $23,000 to Cops4Cancer.

The bowling alley issued a thanks to those who supported the fundraiser, all of the lane sponsors, all of those that donated items, all of the participants, Aaron from Aaron’s Party Balloons, the band WILDCARD and Cops4Cancer. Cops 4 Cancer’s mission is to help residents of the Illinois Valley who are stricken with cancer and suffering from the financial perils the disease creates.