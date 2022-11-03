Tiny cabins serving as a ‘Getaway’ in Starved Rock Country

You won’t have access to WiFi at a Getaway cabin and that’s quite intentional.
The small cabins, which are around 140 to 200 square feet, are intended as an opportunity to unplug and reset.
“Getaway is on a mission to make space in the world for free time, offering mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature where guests can take a break from work, WiFi and routines,” said Alex Covington, head of brand marketing for Getaway.
Getaway recently opened an Outpost near Starved Rock State Park. The Outpost has 58 cabins spread across 251 private acres — they’re located 40 to 150 feet apart. Getaway builds Outposts within a two-hour drive of major cities. Starved Rock is Getaway’s second Chicago Outpost. Getaway Barber Creek is located to the northeast of Chicago. Covington said the Starved Rock area was chosen because it’s southwest of Chicago and Getaway is hoping to provide locations easily accessible to all of the Chicago metro area.
“Starved Rock is ideal for Chicago-area residents to drive (one and a half) hours and spend time in nature,” Covington said. “Starved Rock is nestled among mature trees, rolling hills and ridges and features a scenic pond with picturesque views from the majestic Illinois River, which is a short walk away, and a short drive to Starved Rock.”
The cabins, which feature floor-to-ceiling windows, are in rural Ottawa with the exact address given two days prior to a reservation as encouragement not to make plans, Covington said.
The one- and two-bed cabins come with typical amenities, such as queen beds, linens, kitchenettes equipped with stoves and refrigerators, heat/air conditioning and full bathrooms. One not-so-typical addition is a lock box for the guest’s cellphone to further encourage guests to unplug. Each cabin has a landline for calls to the Getaway team or to 911 in case of an emergency. All cabins also have their own outdoor space with a fire pit, picnic table and chairs.
According to its website, Getaway’s founder, Jon Staff, grew up in Minnesota with most of his childhood spent outdoors. As an adult, he found himself burned out by his demanding job. He quit and left the city in a 26-foot Airstream trailer. While traveling, he found nature was critical to his well-being, productivity and happiness.
In summer 2015, he and Pete Davis launched Getaway. Today there are 15 Outposts across the country.