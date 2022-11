Illinois Valley Animal Rescue will host a flapjack fundraiser 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Applebee’s, 1507 36th St., Peru.

All-you-can eat pancakes, bacon and a beverage will be provided for $10.

Tickets are available at the door or at IVAR. Call Paul at 815-343-7741 for more information.