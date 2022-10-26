Store returns to Peru Mall for holiday shopping

The Unique Boutique is returning to the Peru Mall next week.
The shop features several local crafters, artists and vendors.
Shop owner Sammi Sarosinski said she will have almost 30 vendors this year, featuring signs; jewelry, including spoon jewelry; cocoa bombs; flavored mustard; freeze dried candy; goat milk soap and lotion; bows; home decor; painted concrete blocks and pavers; tumblers; sewing items; children’s car seat ponchos; American Girl doll clothes; tie blankets and pillows; wreaths; and crocheted items, among other items.
In the shop’s fifth holiday season, it will be located in the same space as past years in the former Sterling Optical location near the former Bergner’s mall entrance.
For more information, check out fb.com/UniqueBoutiquePeruMall.
