Suspect in custody in Ohio incident, school district says

A suspect is in custody in Ohio, Ill. and there is no longer a threat to the community, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office told Ohio Community School District.

The school district canceled classes Monday during an ongoing police response that began Sunday evening, resulting in a command center being set up at the Ohio grade school. Authorities still have not said what occurred. The school district said classes were canceled for an ongoing investigation.

The school said it will return to session Tuesday and extra social work will be available.

Ohio, which has a population of about 465 people, is located on Route 26, about 13 miles north of Princeton.

