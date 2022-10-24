Hall wins Pork and Pigskins State Championship

It’s only fitting that a football team full of “Hog Soldiers” wins a state wide pork chop contest.

Hall High School has been named the best concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state of Illinois in 2022, winning the second annual Pork and Pigskins State Championship sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers Association.

Hall beat out a field of nearly 60 IHSA schools, including defending state champ Normal Community, that competed in the grill-off sponsored by the Illinois Pork Producers Association. Over 150,000 votes were cast online to whittle the 58 competing schools down to the “Savory 16.”

The IHSA then dispersed its expert judges to sample the fare at each of the Savory 16 schools, including Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, Kewanee and Rockridge, with Hall winning out on a rubric that included taste, aroma, and appearance.

Hall High School Athletic Director Eric Bryant said it’s a great honor for the Hall grill team.

“Thank you all for giving our school and community the opportunity to participate in this contest,” he said. “Our grill team takes enormous pride in their efforts to represent their community and our school.”

The Hall concession crew will be presented with their prize package from the Illinois Pork Producers Association, which includes a $500 reimbursement on their pork purchase for next season, a state championship banner, and the coveted Golden Spatula, at the 2022 IHSA Football State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana.