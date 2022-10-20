Cops 4 Cancer to host 11th annual Bowl for the Cure

The 11th annual Bowl for the Cure benefitting Cops 4 Cancer is scheduled with shifts at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Drive, Peru.

The nine-pin, no tap fundraiser is $25 per person. Call the Illinois Valley Super Bowl at 815-223-5085 to reserve a spot.

Live music by Wild Card will begin at 8:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50, more raffles and prizes, drink specials and a costume contest.

Cops 4 Cancer’s mission is to help residents of the Illinois Valley who are stricken with cancer and suffering from the financial perils the disease creates.