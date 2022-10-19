Trendy clothing store closing in Peru Mall

Trendy retailer, rue21, is closing its location inside the Peru Mall.
In 2017, the retailer geared toward teens filed for bankruptcy protection and announced the closure of up to 400 stores out of 1,218 in 48 states, according to the Associated Press.
The store sells men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. The Peru store will close by the end of the month.
