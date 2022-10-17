Hall’s 2022 queen and king: Clara Jablonski and Kenneth Narczewski

The 2022 Hall High School homecoming queen is Clara Jablonski and the king is Kenneth Narczewski.

Jablonski, is the daughter of Doug and Jennifer Jablonski of Spring Valley. Narczewski is the son of Doug Narczewski of Spring Valley and Sherri Callan of Spring Valley.

The second runner-up for queen is Liliana Heredia, daughter of Jennifer Heredia of Spring Valley. The first runner-up is Ella Taliani, daughter of Holly Taliani of Spring Valley and Kevin Taliani of Dalzell.

For king, second runner-up is Joseph Schrader, son of Jennifer and William Schrader of Seatonville. The first runner-up is Grant Plym, son of Jennifer and Zachary Plym of Seatonville.

King candidates were Riley Coble, Domonic Galetti, Kyler Lapp, Ethan McInnes, Hunter Meagher, Kenneth Narczewski, Michael Pienta, Grant Plym, Ashton Pecher and Joe Schrader

Queen candidates were Isabella Cacciatori, Jennifer Casford, Kameryn Gambiani, Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Abigail Kaszynski, Kylie Lauck, Shechinah Ridley, Ella Taliani and Hope Whightsil

Freshman class attendants are Katharine Doll and Braden Curran. Sophomore class attendants are Emily Rodriguez and Izzaq Zrust. Junior class attendants are Kasandra Roof and Leonel Garcia. Senior Class attendants are Jayden Jones and Caden Backes.