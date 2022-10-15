What’s new in the kitchen? program coming to Granville library

Have you been thinking about purchasing a spiralizer or an air fryer? How about an electric pressure cooker? Maybe you have one and don’t know how to use it.

University of Illinois Extension will be offering our What’s New in the Kitchen program with a cooking demonstration at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at at Putnam County Public Library, 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.

Join Susan Glassman, nutrition and wellness educator, for the latest on modern kitchen appliances for the home kitchen. She will cover the research and discuss the purpose and functionality of each appliance.

Learn the economic and environmental benefits and safe operation of these kitchen appliances. Glassman will show attendees how to make a recipe to taste from the air fryer. There will be take-home handouts and recipes.