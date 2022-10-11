La Salle library to host fall events

Autumn is here, and Halloween is just a few weeks away. Celebrate both at the La Salle Public Library with fun crafts and a give-away event filled with surprises.

The fun begins with the library’s weekly grab and go craft kits for youth. Every Wednesday, a new craft will be available at the Children’s Circulation Desk.

During open hours on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, families are invited to stop in to create “Two Mummies and a Ghost … BOO!” a Halloween decoration craft. Using recycled base materials, families craft two mummies and a steel can ghost luminaire.

Decorating supplies will be provided by the library. Families will need to bring a clean, empty 15 to 20 ounce can per child. Prepare the can by filling with water and freezing them two days before the program. Families will also need to bring two boxes, for example, cereal, snack cracker or cookie size, per child.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, the library will host an Autumn/Halloween Fun Give-Away and Photo Op in the library meeting room. Because the library is a Teal Pumpkin site, all give-away items will be non-edible.

There will be two professional photo backdrops — one background themed for Halloween and another for autumn — and props to capture wonderful photos. Costumes are encouraged — “Ghost,” “Minion,” “Wonder Woman,” “Banana,” — or come as “A Real Kid.”

Every youth from babies to teens will receive a new gift book, along with a glow stick and a 3-D printed charm while supplies last. Youth will also receive a laser-cut and engraved wood pendant created on the library’s Glowforge. The pendant may be worn as is or may be decorated using markers. An area will be arranged in the Children’s Room for those who wish to add color to their pendants.

The Children’s Room will be open longer hours throughout the event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. so be sure to check out Halloween and Autumn favorites.

All programs listed are free and open to the public. No registration required. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant and welcoming.

The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341 or message the library on Facebook.