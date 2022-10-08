IVCC to host Discover Manufacturing Career Expo for high schoolers

Up to 250 district high school students are expected to participate in the Discover Manufacturing Career Expo at Illinois Valley Community College on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

IVCC is partnering on the event with North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Starved Rock Associates Vocational & Technical Education and several local sponsors and supporters.

The Manufacturing Expo invites all area high school students to explore endless possibilities in manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is a diverse and exciting industry with opportunities for students on many career paths including science, engineering, mechanics, finance, sales, communications and beyond,” said IVCC Director of Continuing Education and Business Services Jennifer Scheri.

Students visit local manufacturers in the morning for a tour and presentation showcasing functions of each business. Sites include Black Brothers Co., Canam Steel Corporation, Carus LLC, Epsilyte, HCC, Inc.; Machinery Maintenance, Inc.; On Site Repair Services, Inc., Valley Fabrication, Inc.; SABIC; and Vactor Manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to relaunch the Expo and IVCC is proud to provide a direct connection between students and local manufacturers,” Scheri said. “This year is especially exciting because it marks our first post-pandemic expo.”

After the tour, students will travel to IVCC for lunch and a keynote address by Peru native and IVCC alum Brian Krzyaniak, vice president of strategic development at Oertel Metal in Davenport.

The afternoon also includes breakout sessions led by IVCC faculty and company representatives focusing on various career tracks such as technology, business, manufacturing, and maintenance.

The Expo coincides with state and national manufacturing events. The first Friday in October is national Manufacturing Day. Illinois celebrates Manufacturing Month in October with events like Career Expo.

Manufacturing supports $580 billion of Illinois’ economic output, the largest share of its economy, according to the Illinois Manufacturers Association. In La Salle County, more than 11,000 manufacturing jobs generate more than $3.8 billion.

Students interested in attending the Expo should register through their high school guidance counselor. For Expo information, contact Scheri at 815-224-0390.