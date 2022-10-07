Ottawa man arrested on sexual assault charges

A 37-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Friday on charges of criminal sexual assault stemming from a late August 2022 investigation.

Jesse J. Riebe was arrested on a warrant charging him with two counts of criminal sexual assault and taken to the La Salle County Jail, with bond set at $75,000 (10% to apply). If found guilty, Riebe could be sentenced to 4 to 15 years in prison.

Riebe was arrested by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, along with the assistance of the Mokena Police Department.