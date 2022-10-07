October 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Ottawa man arrested on sexual assault charges

Police say investigation stemmed from late August 2022

By Derek Barichello
Jesse J. Riebe

Jesse J. Riebe (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A 37-year-old Ottawa man was arrested Friday on charges of criminal sexual assault stemming from a late August 2022 investigation.

Jesse J. Riebe was arrested on a warrant charging him with two counts of criminal sexual assault and taken to the La Salle County Jail, with bond set at $75,000 (10% to apply). If found guilty, Riebe could be sentenced to 4 to 15 years in prison.

Riebe was arrested by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, along with the assistance of the Mokena Police Department.