Mendota High School students from different teams and activities made their way through the city Thursday during the school’s annual homecoming parade.

The homecoming football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday against Kewanee. The school’s dance will be 7 p.m. in the main gym, hosted by the student council.

The Mendota High School football team rides Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, on a float along the parade route on Wisconsin Street, Thursday, Oct, 6, 2022, during the school’s homecoming parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)