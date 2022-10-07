IVCC continues to bring domestic violence awareness in October

Illinois Valley Community College’s One Book, One College continues its collaboration with Safe Journeys of Illinois and Freedom House of Illinois to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month with two events this October:

Domestic Violence 101, starting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Jacobs Library Active Learning Space

Zonta’s annual domestic violence luminary walk, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, starting in Washington Square, Ottawa.

Barb Sigel, an adult domestic violence counselor, and Michelle DeVoss, a domestic violence legal advocate will present, “Domestic Violence 101.”

The presentations will help the audience recognize domestic violence and how to help oneself and others who are facing this problem.

This is a lunch and learn opportunity, so attendees are welcome to bring food and beverages. Snacks will be provided.

After the Zonta Domestic Violence Luminary walk, attendees can meet at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, to hear speakers from the community discussing domestic violence.

Zonta International is a nonprofit organization advocating for women’s equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence.

For information, visit www.ivcc.edu/onebook or contact Jayne Leipart Guttilla at Jayna_LeipartGuttilla@ivcc.edu.