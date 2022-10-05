La Salle dog business closes after co-owner’s death

Paws on First in La Salle has closed following the passing of the dog grooming business’ co-owner, Angela Bontz.

“With this I will not be continuing on with the salon without her,” co-owner Abby Hochstatter wrote on the business’ Facebook page Saturday, referring to Bontz as her best friend. “We started this together and I will forever be grateful for the years I had with her and all of you.”

Bontz, 44, of Peru, was passionate about her “fur babies,” according to her obituary, including the many strays that gravitated to her home. The obituary said she and Hochstatter took their time to bond and provide nothing less than they were capable of for their furry friends and parents.

The dog grooming salon at 552 First St., La Salle, opened in 2019.

