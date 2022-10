Hall High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Hall High School in Spring Valley announced its 2022 homecoming court.

They are Katharine Doll, Joseph Schrader, Kylie Lauck, Isabella Cacciatori, Hope Whightsil, Liliana Heredia, Jennifer Casford, Shechinah Ridley, Kamryn Gambiani, Ella Taliani, Abigail Kaszynski, Jayden Jones, Kasandra Roof, Emily Rodriguez, Braden Curran, Clara Jablonski, Kyler Lapp, Domonic Galetti, Hunter Meagher, Kenneth Narczewski, Riley Coble, Ethan McInnes, Michael Pienta, Grant Plym, Ashton Pecher, Caden Backes, Leonel Garcia and Izzaq Zrust.

The king and queen will be crowned Thursday during a pep rally.