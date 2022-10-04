60 volunteers needed to plant trees on Plumb Island Eagle Sanctuary, near Starved Rock

Living Lands and Waters will sponsor a volunteer workday Saturday, Oct. 15, to plant 85 trees on Illinois Audubon Society’s Plum Island Eagle Sanctuary, across from Starved Rock State Park.

Sixty volunteers are needed to help get the job done. Everyone must register online to participate, and all tools will be provided. The workday will begin at about 8:30 a.m. and conclude with lunch. Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Go to illinoisaudubon.org/treeplanting for more information and to register.

The mission of the Illinois Audubon Society is to promote the perpetuation and appreciation of native plants and animals and the habitats that support them. The society is an independent, member supported, not-for-profit, statewide organization. Founded in 1897, the society is Illinois’ oldest private conservation organization with 2,200 members, 17 chapters and 19 affiliate groups. The Illinois Audubon Society has protected 6,000 acres by investing $13 million to protect land and water throughout Illinois.