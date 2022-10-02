Corteva Agriscience donates $4,500 to Meals on Wheels, which serves La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois announced Corteva Agriscience has donated $4,500 to Meals on Wheels as part of its company sponsorship program.

“We are so grateful for the support of Corteva,” said Ellen Rogers, chief development officer. “The demand for Meals on Wheels services continues to climb and donations from individuals and corporate partners help us to continue providing nutritious meals in these very challenging times.”

On average, Meals on Wheels serves more than 600 individuals through its home delivered and congregate meal programs in La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties.

“This is wonderful news, Corteva has been a great help with providing donations to VAC,” said Jennifer Schrader, Meals on Wheels coordinator. “The seniors are very important to VAC and over the past few years, Corteva’s donations have definitely helped us in providing the seniors with what they need. We will use it where we need it the most. We greatly appreciate all they have done for us and continue to do.”

Consideration for outreach grants is given to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work and that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide.

“Corteva Agriscience makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the company and employees,” said Lynn Borio of Corteva Agriscience, who nominated VAC for the company’s sponsorship program. “VAC is helping improve the lives of people in our community. Not only does VAC provide nutritious, reliable meals to seniors, they also help provide additional peace of mind to seniors’ families by going the additional mile to build personal relationships with seniors.

“Family members know that the Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers will follow through with a call to family members or a well-being check if they notice any problems or if the senior cannot answer the door. It feels great to be able to support a program that helps save lives every day.”