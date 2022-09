(Left to right) American Legion Auxiliary Fundraiser Coordinator Lorene Munson, of Ogelsby; American Legion President Mary Batty-Jasper, of Ogelsby; Veterans Home Activity Therapist Bailie Bongartz, of Ottawa; American Legion Commander Chuck Trovero, of Peru; pose for a photo outside the La Salle Veterans Home on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The American Legion Auxiliary raised $1,500 for the Veterans Home through selling poppy flowers for a fundraiser in May. (Olivia Doak - odoak@shaw)