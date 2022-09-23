Peru man cited on charge of selling alcohol to a minor

A 63-year-old employee of the Peru Hy-Vee Gas was cited on a complaint of unlawful delivery of alcohol to a minor, following Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance at various establishments Thursday in La Salle County, said Illinois State Police District 17 in La Salle.
Steven L. Peradotti, 63, of Peru, was charged with the misdemeanor offense. A total of 24 locations were surveyed in La Salle, Peru, and Ottawa, police said.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.