The Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., will be hosting a senior citizens rules of the road course 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The library also hosts story times every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. Daycare groups are invited to join for stories, songs and a craft.

The library will be hosting a book sale Monday, Oct. 10, during the city’s Harvest Fest.

Call 815-883-3619 for more information about the library or its programs.