Eyes on Enterprise: Spring Valley bakery for sale, no intentions of closing

Spring Valley Bakery, 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley, was listed for sale a few weeks ago.
Owner Dave Hepner said there has been some interest in the longtime bakery, but whether it sells, he has no plans of closing.
He purchased the bakery with his wife, Nancy, 38 years ago, then operating under the same name. Nancy had worked at Pierson’s Bakery in La Salle. When the opportunity presented itself, they decided to go into the business, he said. Today his son, Jamie, and his wife, Nicole, also help run the business.
Upon hearing the news, Hepner said his customers asked him to reconsider leaving. The bakery is popular for its donuts and cookies. For Paczki Day this year, Hepner made 4,500 of the fried Polish donuts and was sold out by 9 a.m.
“I’ll miss it just like we’d miss our home,” he said. “We’ve been here for 38 years, so we’ll miss it for awhile.”
The bakery is listed for $174,999, which includes the building, business, equipment, recipes, and month-long training on day-to-day operations from the owner, according to the real estate listing. For more information, call Beth Coleman-Weger, of Local Realty Group, at 815-252-2713.
