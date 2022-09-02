IVAC donates to Aden Lamps Foundation with Steve Brust Memorial Golf Outing proceeds

Illinois Valley Area Chamber is not only committed to growing business but dedicated to contributing to community.

With proceeds from this year’s Steve Brust Memorial Golf Outing charity hole, the chamber donated the proceeds to the Aden Lamps Foundation.

The Steve Brust Memorial Golf Outing enables the chamber to donate to organizations that enhance the quality of life in the Illinois Valley. Brust was an avid IVAC supporter and ready to lend a helping hand. The chamber honors him and his efforts by donating to a charity of his family’s choice.

The Aden Lamps Foundation was started by Ashley Lamps, Aden’s mother, in 2014. The Aden Lamps Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to educate others about safe sleep. Since 2014, the group has donated more than 9,000 safe sleep packages to local families at St. Margaret’s Hospital, OSF St. Elizabeth and Morris Hospital. The safe sleep packages include a sleep sack (zip up wearable blanket), an infant safe sleep board book, a onesie and safe sleep pamphlets. In addition to the hospitals, the group donates to La Salle County WIC and various local organizations and daycares. It also provides pack n plays, free of charge, to those in need. The group has donated pack n plays and new cribs to the Illinois Valley PADS shelters in Peru and Ottawa and have a safe sleep display at Peru Public Library. For more information, go to www.adenlampsfoundation.org