5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: County fair, festivals, live music on slate for the weekend

1 - Head to the Bureau County Fair this weekend in Princeton. There’s numerous family-friendly activities planned through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. The headline event Friday will be the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractors Pulls beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the grandstand; a power wheels demolition derby is planned 3:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the demolition derby at 4 p.m. from the grandstand; then new to the fair is a figure 8 demo race scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A full schedule for the fair can be found at https://www.bureaucountyfair.com/fair-schedule/

2 - Have some fun this weekend in Tonica. The village’s festival is Friday and Saturday. Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday is the Jeep Show, along with vendors. ZomNye’t Webster and She’s a Maybe will be performing beginning at 5. Then Saturday, vendors will return, along with inflatables, a bungee run, face painting and axe throwing starting at 2. A cruise-in is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. downtown and Radium City Rebels will provide live music during that time.

Jammin at the Clock concludes its summer concert series in Streator on Friday, Aug. 26. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

3 - Catch free live music in Streator, Peru and Ottawa for one of the last times this summer. Cadillac Groove will close out the Jammin at the Clock series from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Heritage Park in Streator; the Steve Sharp Band will close out the Music Under the Oaks concert series 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Centennial Park in Peru; and Demolition Men will perform 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Washington Square in Ottawa, but there will be just two more concerts remaining in the Music in the Park series.

4 - Feel the love Saturday and Sunday in Ottawa. The inaugural Expressions of Love Festival is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St. The festival is to show the lovingly produced items and products sold by vendors in the Ottawa community. It will host artesian items, including arts and crafts, jewelry, candles, etc.; ready to eat food products; fresh produce; some antique items; and feature a Kids corner with coloring, games and a storyteller. Call 815-433-0711 or go to https://www.facebook.com/OpenTableOttawa for more information.

5 - Share the pot Sunday in Amboy. Amboy Depot Days starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, with the big 50-50 raffle drawing 3 p.m. Sunday. Last year’s winner took home $105,580. Before that happens there will be carnival rides, craft booths, a beer garden, tractor show, big-rig show, a 5-K run-walk, garage sales, and the signature event that started it all, the Car, Truck and Motorcycle show.

