Garbage company opens in Granville

All American Disposal recently opened in Granville serving the Illinois Valley.

Family owned and operated by Mandy Burash, All American Disposal offers commercial garbage service with 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-yard containers. The business hopes to offer residential services by late spring.

Garbage removal has been a family business for Burash. Her grandfather and her father owned and operated Hennepin Disposal when she was a child.

Quotes can be requested at info@allamericandisposal.net or by calling 815-339-2248. For more information, visit allamericandisposal.net or find All American Disposal on Facebook.

