Minonk singing group will come together for singing sessions this fall

The Village-Aires have been on hiatus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group will again sing together this fall.

The group has entertained Minonk and surrounding communities with music since the spring of 1967. Their last performance was in November of 2019 for a Christmas concert.

Because of the pandemic, the group not presented a show, but the Village-Aires have sang together. In the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022, the group met to sing for an hour about every other week. This fall, it plans to do the same.

The first sing together will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 336 W. Fourth St., Minonk. The remainder of the scheduled gatherings include Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 20, as well as Nov. 3 and 17.

The group is extending an invitation to any former members, as well as encouraging anyone in surrounding communities who enjoy singing to join the Village-Aires. Reach out to the group through its Facebook page (The Village-Aires,) or contact Elaine Cunningham at 309-432-2249.

A music folder will be provided at the first meeting. These evenings will be informal with the intention of nurturing a desire to sing and fellowship with other music lovers.