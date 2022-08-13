ImAGination Acres a hit at Marshall-Putnam Fair

During the Marshall-Putnam Fair, ImAGination Acres stayed busy with children finding plenty of activities to participate in throughout the fair.

During the day, children met new friends at the fair.

Levi Stutzman, son of Barry and Barby Stutzman, of Minonk, enjoys the crop duster airplane. (Photo provided by Marshall Putnam Farm Bureau)

In the afternoons of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Ag in the Classroom and Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau orchestrated different activities.

On Thursday afternoon, there was pillow making, seed bombs filled with wildflowers and silly sand to make.

On Friday afternoon, children can make tic-tac-toe boards with golf tees made of corn provided by Illinois Corn Growers. Saturday included wind chime making, building birdhouses and intergalactic play dough. A scavenger hunt was offered throughout the fairgrounds.

All these activities allowed children to be creative and have fun while at the fair.

People who made ImAGination Acres possible are Julie Read, Chuck Holz, Sarah Knapp, Kyle Hanks, Chris Brown, Denny Dahlbach, Gene Nenne, Janet Long, Harvey Holocker, Denise Salisbury, Kris Durst, Jake Durst, Chad Hartwig and crew and the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Board, including a special thanks to Randy Salisbury, Bob Read and Stu Durst.

Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Foundation, Marshall-Putnam Ag in the Classroom, First State Bank in McNabb, Walmart Community Foundation and J&S Durst Trucking of Lacon sponsored the event.