Senica appointed to Hometown National Bank board

Ronald Jeffrey Senica was appointed to the board of directors at Hometown National Bank.

Dave Conterio, president and CEO, announced the appointment, which was ratified July 27.

Senica is the owner of Senica Interstate Towing, LLC and Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course and Banquet Hall in La Salle. His entrepreneurial family has been providing towing and transporting assistance, recreation and a plethora of farm land to La Salle, Utica, the Illinois Valley and surrounding areas for more than four decades.

After Senica graduated from La Salle-Peru High School, he continued to Purdue University, where he was a member of the Purdue Boilermakers football team from 1976-1979. Jeff lives in La Salle with his wife, Angie, of 41 years and is the father of three children and their spouses and the grandfather to his two granddaughters, two grandsons, and five granddogs.

“Jeff is a known force in the community, and an advocate for the bank,” Conterio said. “He is enthusiastically looking forward to bringing his entrepreneurial spirit to our organization. In addition, Jeff previously served two terms on the L-P High School Board so he is ready on day one to provide us with board experience and local insights.”

Hometown has served the Illinois Valley since 1880 with service to the communities, the businesses, and the families which make this area attractive. It continues today as a strong and solid institution with offices in La Salle, Peru and Joliet.

“As a long-time client of Hometown National Bank, I am grateful for the personal relationship and superior service that their community banking approach provided me, and I hope to help steer that same commitment to others within the community,” Senica said. “It is truly an honor to join the board of directors and be part of the Hometown family.”