The Hennepin Pool will be closing for renovations beginning Monday, Aug. 29.

The projected reopening date is Monday, Oct. 31. This is only a tentative date. Call after Oct. 15 for a more exact date. All six-month memberships will be extending by the length of time the pool is closed.

For more information, call 815-925-7319 or email at hennepinparkdistict@mchsi.com