Eyes on Enterprise: La Salle native returns to open salon

After working in large cities across the country, Matt Valle has recently returned home to La Salle and opened V Studio, 139 Gooding St., La Salle.
“I decided on La Salle for many reasons,” said Valle, citing his family, connecting with old friends and acquaintances and the opportunity to grow as his top reasons. “In the years traveling back and forth from Chicago and Los Angels I’ve seen La Salle’s business district grow into a thriving community that I wanted to be a part of — or at least take a chance.”
Valle received his cosmetology license in 2003. He has worked in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.
“No matter the size of the market, people want to look and feel their best. I feel that joining the La Salle service industry could expand my horizons and build a future in ways that hustling to stay ahead in a larger market could not,” Valle said. “I’m enjoying the Illinois Valley area with fresh eyes and taste buds and I’m excited to be working toward the V Studio grand opening this year. There’s no place like home!”
V Studio offers cut and color service by appointment only. For more information, visit vstudiosalon.com or call 815-252-3222.
