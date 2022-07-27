Take part in National Night Out across the Illinois Valley

Spring Valley residents soon will get a chance to cash in on their duck hunt prizes.

Ahead of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Spring Valley Police Department hid rubber ducks throughout the city as part of a Facebook campaign encouraging families who found the ducks to post their selfies, and of course, collect prizes at the event.

Police Chief Adam Curran told the Spring Valley Council the campaign has been wildly successful.

After receiving the National Night Out Cup in 2021, the city intends to keep the momentum.

Spring Valley Police officers and a large crowd attended the 2021 National Night Out at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. The reigning National Night Out Cup holders have more big plans scheduled for the 2022 event Tuesday, Aug. 2. (Scott Anderson)

National Night Out in Spring Valley is planned 5 to 8 p.m. at Kirby Park, featuring the Life Balance Big Wheels races, Science with the Stanks, a chance to hang out with South Claw Sam the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp mascot, bounce houses, face painting and henna, performances from Folklorico de Colores, free swimming 5 to 6 p.m. at Coveny Memorial Pool, Spring Valley Fire Department water fights and free food and drinks.

In the event of rain, the event will move to Hall High School gymnasium, 800 W. Erie St.

The annual event is America’s Night Out Against Crime and allows the public to learn more about local public safety.

According to event organizers, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

The event aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Millions of people will take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August by offering safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and other activities.

Ottawa and Marseilles

Riders wait in the back of an antique fire truck to go for a ride during the 2021 National Night Out at the Marseilles City Pool. Ottawa and Marseilles will be teaming up Tuesday, Aug. 2, to host National Night Out activities at the Marseilles pool. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Ottawa and Marseilles police departments will be teaming up to host a free swimming party 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for National Night Out at the Marseilles City Pool, 555 Commercial St.

The event will feature free beverages, ice cream, raffles, face painting, a bounce house, a cookout, music, a magician and fire truck rides.

Oglesby

First Responder Night in Oglesby is scheduled 3 to 7 p.m. at 55 Pool Drive. It will feature music, games and prizes, free swimming, a dunk tank, a K-9 demonstration, food trucks and snow cones, a bounce house and foam machine.

Oglesby Ambulance Service, Oglesby Police Department and Oglesby Fire Department will be participating in the event.

Princeton

Princeton Police and Princeton Park District will host the annual National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Zearing Park.

Seneca

The village will be hosting its National Night Out 5 to 8 p.m. at Crotty Park, featuring a cookout, music and other activities.

The Seneca Fire Protection and Ambulance District, CSX Railroad Police, Illinois State Police and the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency will be joining the Seneca Police Department at the event.

There will be emergency vehicle displays, music by Boomin’ DJ, face painting, giveaways, a coloring contest and a painted rock hunt. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best “Night Out Against Crime” outfit.

Burgers will be supplied by Corrigan Cattle and juice boxes from Operation Juice Box.