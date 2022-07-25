SUMMERTUBAFEST is coming to Peru

Illinois Valley tuba lovers rejoice!

The inaugural SUMMERTUBAFEST is set 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Centennial Park in Peru.

SUMMERTUBAFEST is a summer event created by Tuba Christmas as part of the Harvey Phillips Foundation, which originated in 1974 by creator and renowned tubist Harvey Phillips of Indiana University and is presented with permission from the Harvey Phillips Foundation.

“We are excited to be presenting the inaugural SUMMERTUBAFEST in Peru” Sue Gillio, owner of Music Suite 408 said. “I spoke with Tom Phillips, son of the legendary tubist, Harvey Phillips and he plans to attend this year’s event.”

Music Suite 408/408 Fine Arts Factory has successfully sponsored Tuba Christmas in the Illinois Valley the past several years and when this year’s performers were polled about a summer event, “there was a resounding yes … so here we are!” Gillio said.

While participants must pay a nominal fee to participate, all concerts are free to the public. Thyme Restaurant will have a food truck at Centennial Park for the event.

Those wanting to play can register by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at www.408fineartsfactory.com under Special Events caption. Music is available now for purchase. Pre-registered and walk-in registration for all players is at 12:30 p.m. at Music Suite 408 with a rehearsal following 1 to 3 p.m. at that location.

This year’s conductor will be Andy Rummel, who is professor of tuba and euphonium at Illinois State University in Normal. A native of Delavan, Rummel received his bachelor of music education and master of music performance degrees from Illinois State University in Normal and his doctorate of musical arts degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Rummel is the principal tubist with the Heartland Festival Orchestra and has performed with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, the Illinois Symphony and the Virginia Symphony. Prior to his arrival at Illinois State, he was the principal tubist with the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band and the Heritage Brass Quintet located at Langley AFB in Virginia.

The concert is sponsored by Music Suite 408, North Central Illinois ARTworks and with support of the city of Peru.

Music Suite 408 is a community-based enrichment center that provides quality music, art, foreign language (Spanish) and a host of community workshops, events and performances at a moderate price to students of all ages, ethnic and economic backgrounds. Aug. 1 is the suite’s 10th anniversary with 26 full and part-time educators, more than 500 students of all ages and ability levels (adults too), a 3,000 square foot music space with teaching studios, the Paintbox Art Gallery, and the multi-purpose 2,200 square foot Westclox Fine Arts Factory for events and rental.

NCI ARTworks is a regional arts agency, a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the arts community in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties through artistic collaboration, educational outreach and art space development. Its mission also is to create venues which support public and private education, community events, economic development and cultural tourism. NCI ARTworks is located in the Westclox ARTworks Center in the west wing of the Westclox building in Peru. The organization is supported, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. For more information visit www.nciartworks.com