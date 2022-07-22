Toraason retires from First State Bank after 46 years in financial services

After 46 years in the financial services industry, Goodwin (Goody) Toraason, executive vice president/senior lending officer, is retiring from First State Bank.

Throughout his tenure, the bank has grown from four branches to 19 through several acquisitions and new market growth. Toraason started his banking career in 1976 with the last 28 years with First State Bank. He has led and developed the loan department, served on the executive team as well as the board of directors.

Toraason has been heavily involved in his community over the years. He served as charter president of the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary, on the YMCA Board, as president of the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce, a board member for St. Bede Academy and a Peru Catholic basketball coach for many years. Toraason is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren, visiting family, traveling, golfing, walking and fishing.

“I want to thank Goody for his tremendous contributions to the success and growth First State Bank has achieved during his time here. His retirement is well deserved.” said Tim McConville, president/cEO.

Toraason’s last day with First State Bank will be Friday, July 29.

First State Bank is a $1.4 billion community bank. First State Bank has 19 locations throughout North Central Illinois. For more information, visit First State Bank’s website at firststatebank.biz.