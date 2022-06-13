Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association to meet on June 21

The Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 in the Farm Bureau Board Room, 509 Front St., Henry. Members are also reminded that dues for 2022 are needed by June.

The meeting will include a brief regular business meeting and and lunch catered by Rio Vista. Following the lunch, Pat Selquist will present “The Artistry of Charles Perdew.”

Perdew is best known for his decoy making and was also a very accomplished duck call maker. Perdew sold his duck calls locally and through Von Lengerke and Antoine, an upscale sporting goods store that was located on Wabash Ave. in Chicago.

The Perdew museum, located at 914 Front St. in Henry, will be open for those who wish to visit.

The MPRTA will also have a trip to Davenport, IA on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to visit the Isabel Bloom art museum. The MPRTA will host a program featuring professional story teller Tricia Kelly, who will be portraying Lizzie Borden on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

For more information about Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association meeting, watch for detail in newspapers.