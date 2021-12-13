December 19, 2022
2023 Starved Rock Country Discount Golf Card Available Now

2023′s Starved Rock Country Discount Golf Card entitles the golfer whose name appears on the card to one round of golf with FREE CART for only a $25 green fee at each of the 17 listed courses:

• Mendota Golf Club (18) • Earlville Country Club (9) • Fairways Golf Course (18) • Dwight Country Club (18) • Anderson Fields Golf Course (9) • The Eastwood Golf Course (18) • Dayton Ridge Golf Club (9) • Pine Hills Golf Club (18) • Prairie Lakes Golf Course (9) • Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club (18) • Kewanee Dunes Golf Club (18) • Spring Creek Golf Course (18) • Hidden Lake Golf Course (18+) • Edgewood Park Golf Club (18) • Shady Oaks Country Club (18) • Indian Oaks Country Club (18) • Wyaton Hills Golf Course (9+)

Get your Discount Golf Card NOW! It also makes a great gift!

To learn more or to purchase, CLICK HERE.