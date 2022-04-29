NewsTribune Softball Notebook: L-P, Princeton putting up big offensive numbers

The La Salle-Peru and Princeton softball teams have been offensive forces this season.
The Cavaliers have scored double-digit runs in eight of 15 games and are averaging 10 runs per game.
The Cavs have scored 51 runs over their last three games, including 22 in their last game.
L-P has seven regulars who are hitting .350 or better with senior Maddy Pangrcic leading the way with a .556 average.
Evin Becker is tied for the area lead with three home runs, while Paige Kirkman has a pair and also is tied for the area lead in RBIs at 26.
L-P has three players among the area’s top 10 in runs in Taylor Martyn (25), Avah Moriarty (21) and Pangrcic (19).
“After being upset in the regional championship last year, these girls dedicated themselves to improve on offense,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “We made adjustments to how other teams were pitching us. We also worked on two-strike hitting and putting the ball in play. We always tell them if we strikeout, the other team’s defense cannot make an error. These girls dedicated themselves to personal hitting lessons over the winter and it seems to really be paying off.”
The Tigresses are averaging 9.9 runs per game and have scored double digits in nine of 16 games, including their last five games.
Princeton has five players hitting .370 or better, led by Kelsea Klingenberg’s .571 average.
Mckenzie Hecht is hitting .500, is tied for the area lead in home runs (3) and RBIs (26), ranks second in the area in triples (3) and is fourth in the area in runs (22), while Hannah Muehlschlegel is hitting .491, is tied for second in the area in doubles (7) and ranks top five in the area in runs (23) and RBIs (18).
“I don’t believe we’ve complete hit our strike yet but our entire lineup can and has produced,” Princeton coach Joe Bates said. “Hitting is contagious so, no matter where in the lineup it gets started, it tends to get everyone going. We are experienced and smart base runners, and most of the lineup has the speed to put it to good use. It’s a good combination.”
FABULOUS FRESHMEN
A talented freshman class has made an impact for area teams this season.
For undefeated La Salle-Peru, Callie Mertes is starting at second base and hitting .426 with 14 RBIs and 11 runs.
Princeton’s Klingenberg is among the area leaders in batting average (.571) and runs scored (21) for the Tigresses (13-2).
A trio of freshmen have played key roles for Bureau Valley (7-8) in Lesleigh Maynard, Madison Smith and McKinley Canady.
Maynard is hitting an area-best .615, has scored an area-leading 31 runs and has stolen an area-best 18 bases, Smith is hitting .536 with 21 RBIs and 18 runs and Canady is hitting .385 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs.
For Henry-Senachwine, Kaitlyn Anderson has made an impact offensively and defensively as the team’s catcher. She is hitting .556 with 18 RBIs, six doubles, two home runs and a triple. Behind the plate, she has just one error in 16 games and has thrown out 11 runners attempting to steal.
STRONG STAFFS
In softball, teams can rely on just one dominant pitcher to throw every game, but this season, La Salle-Peru and St. Bede have the luxury of strong pitching staffs with multiple talented pitchers.
Chloe Mitchell is the Cavaliers’ ace as she is 9-0 and leads the area with a miniscule 0.51 ERA while striking out 71 batters in 55 innings.
While Mitchell is dominant, L-P can also go to Evin Becker, who is 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA, which ranks second in the area, while Ava Lambert and Ava Lannen have each recorded a win this season.
The Bruins have a trio of pitchers who are among the area leaders in wins, ERA and strikeouts in Ella Hermes, Payge Pyszka and Reagan Stoudt.
Hermes is 4-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings, Pyszka is 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings and Stoudt is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 21 innings.
CONFERENCE RACES
L-P is tied for the Interstate Eight Conference lead with Kaneland as each team sits 7-0, while Ottawa is 6-2 with a loss each to the Cavs and Knights.
There are several key games over the next two weeks that will decide the conference title with L-P playing Ottawa on Monday and facing Kaneland on May 11-12. Ottawa and Kaneland play on Wednesday.
Princeton is in sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference East Division at 7-1, but St. Bede is still in the mix at 5-2.
Every other team in the league has at least three conference losses.
The Tigresses and Bruins meet on May 9 in Peru and on May 12 in Princeton.