2022 NewsTribune Girls Tennis Honor Roll

Area tennis players had plenty of success this season. Here’s a look at the top players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Mendota and Princeton.
Alexis Finley, Sr., and Talya Schwaegerman, Sr., Mendota: The Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team finished 16-8.
Emmie Hachenberger, Sr., and Ava Lannen, Sr., La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team went 14-11. The duo placed second at the Mortin Invite, third in the L-P Invite and fourth in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Hachenberger and Lannen finished third in the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional to earn a trip to state where they won a match to place in the top 48.
Emilee Merkel, So., Princeton: Merkel went 18-13 for the Tigresses. She won the Coal City Quad and placed third at the Newman and Mendota invitationals. Merkel advanced to the third round at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional.
Carlie Miller, Sr., La Salle-Peru: The repeat NewsTribune Girls Tennis Player of the Year went 32-9, won the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional, placed second in the L-P and Pekin Invitationals and third in the Morton Invite. Miller won a match at state to finish in the top 48.
Morgan Nawa, Sr., St. Bede: Nawa played No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles at times this season. She was 6-3 in singles and 2-1 in doubles. She placed second in the Mendota Tournament.
Izzy Pohar, Sr., and Kaylie Reese, Jr., La Salle-Peru: Pohar and Reese went 26-17 as a doubles duo – 10-9 at No. 1 doubles and 16-8 at No. 2. The pair won the No. 2 doubles bracket at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and finished second in the Pekin Invite (at No. 1) and the L-P, Morton and Sycamore invitationals – all at No. 2. Pohar and Reese placed fourth at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional to earn a state berth.