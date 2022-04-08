April 09, 2022
Girls Golf

St. Bede’s Aleanna Mendoza to play golf at St. Ambrose

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Bede senior Aleanna Mendoza (seated, second from right) recently signed to play golf at St. Ambrose University. She was joined by (standing left to right) her sister, Aiko, St. Ambrose coach David Lawrence and her mom, Malou and (standing left to right) her dad, Adel, her sister, Gabriella and St. Bede coaches Rich Cummings and Tom Payton. Mendoza was a two-time NewsTribune GIrls Golfer of the Year and two-time Bureau County Republican Girls Golfer of the Year. Mendoza was a three-time sectional qualifier.

