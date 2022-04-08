St. Bede’s Aleanna Mendoza to play golf at St. Ambrose

St. Bede senior Aleanna Mendoza (seated, second from right) recently signed to play golf at St. Ambrose University. She was joined by (seated, from left) her sister, Aiko, St. Ambrose coach David Lawrence, her mom, Malou, and (standing, from left) her dad, Adel, her sister, Gabriella and St. Bede coaches Rich Cummings and Tom Payton. Mendoza was a two-time NewsTribune GIrls Golfer of the Year and two-time Bureau County Republican Girls Golfer of the Year. Mendoza was a three-time sectional qualifier.