2022 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country All-Area Team

A look at the top performers in girls cross country in the NewsTribune area this fall with runners from La Salle-Peru, Princeton, Fieldcrest and Henry-Midland.
Lexi Bohms, So., Princeton: The three-time NewsTribune Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year returned to the Class 1A state meet by placing 13th at the Seneca Regional and 19th at the Oregon Sectional. She took third at the Three Rivers Conference Meet and fifth at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational.
Kiana Brokaw, Sr., Princeton: Brokaw placed eighth at the Panther Invite and 13th at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. She finished 30th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional.
Daniella Bumber, Fr., Henry-Midland: Bumber was runner-up in the Tri-County Conference Meet and finished fifth in the Boiler Invitational. She placed seventh at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and narrowly missed a state berth by placing 21st at the Oregon Sectional.
Anya De La Luz, Jr., La Salle-Peru: De La Luz finished eighth at the La Salle County Meet and 14th at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational. She placed 15th at the Class 2A Morris Regional to advance to the Metamora Sectional.
Kiely Domyancich, Fr. La Salle-Peru: She ran a personal best to place 11th at the La Salle County Meet and finished 24th at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational. She finished 34th at the Class 2A Morris Regional.
Mikayla Frawley, Sr., Henry-Midland: Frawley doubled as a volleyball player. She placed seventh at the Tri-County Conference Meet. Frawley took 14th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and 39th at the Oregon Sectional.
Clare Phillips, Jr., Fieldcrest: Phillips placed 17th at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet and 19th at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational. She finished 30th at the Class 1A Eureka Regional to advance to the Elmwood Sectional.