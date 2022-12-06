2022-23 NewsTribune wrestling preview

Wrestling mats in the NewsTribune area will be loaded with talent this season with two returning state qualifiers and a group of sectional qualifiers back.
Here’s a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall, Mendota and Princeton teams with the season just underway.
La Salle-Peru
Coach: Matt Rebholz
Top returning wrestlers: Connor Lorden, Sr.; Gunnar Skoog, Sr.; Reegan Kellett, So.; Gunnar Wright, Jr.
Worth noting: Lorden is back to lead the Cavaliers after another strong season last winter in which he went 26-5 and advanced to the state tournament. Lorden, who won a regional title as a freshman and placed fifth in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Tournament as a sophomore, will wrestle at 195 or 220 pounds this season. Kellettt (132 pounds) and Wright (220/285) were sectional qualifiers last season. “(We want to) keep improving our young roster, develop individuals to take over key roles in our lineup,” Rebholz said. Lorden and Skoog have a chance to advance to state, Rebholz said.
St. Bede
Coach: Sam Allen
Top returning wrestlers: Hunter Savage, Jr.; Logan Pineda, So.; Jack Maschmann, So.; Ryan Migliorini, Sr.; Garrett Connelly, So.; Evan Englehaupt, Jr.; Grady Gillan, So.; Jake Migliorini, So.; Gavin Hahn, Jr.; Mike Shaw, Sr.
Top newcomers: William Sramek, Fr.; Jordan Coventry, So.; Trajan Raffety, Fr.; Landon Boggion, Fr.
Worth noting: Allen expects the Bruins to be a solid dual team this season as they start out the season filling 10 of 14 weight classes with the potential to fill 12-14 later in the year. “I think as a dual team we will be pretty tough despite our holes in the lineup,” Allen said. Ryan Migliorini (195) and Savage (113) were sectional qualifiers last season. Allen said he expects Ryan Migliorini and Shaw (285) to compete for state berths, while Savage, Pineda (145), Gillan (160/170) and Connelly (160/170) could be in the mix as well. “My seniors, Ryan Migliorini and Mike Shaw are hopefuls who I think have a chance (at state),” Allen said. “I am also looking at Hunter Savage, Logan Pineda, Grady Gillan and Garrett Connelly to make a good run at qualifying for state as well. If not this season, look out for these guys the next few.” Allen said the team’s newcomers will gain experience this season. “They will rotate in on varsity as needed and will absorb any and every exhibition match we can get them this season,” Allen said.
Putnam County-Hall
Coach: Michael McCutheon
Top returning wrestlers: Bailey Herr, Elijah Leota, James Irwin
Top newcomers: Benjamin Heerdt, Colby Zerfas, Carlos Aranda, Anname Smith, Kaleb Gualandi
Worth noting: McCutheon takes over as head coach after serving as a PC-Hall assistant for three seasons. He wrestled in high school for St. Bede and Hall. He inherits a small roster with just eight wrestlers. Herr, Irwin and Leota have one year of high school experience, but Herr and Irwin also have experience in youth wrestling. McCutheon said he’d like to see Herr advance in the IHSA girls state tournament, while he expects for Irwin and Leota to compete for sectional berths in the boys tournament. “I’d like to see Bailey Herr make it to girls state this year,” McCutheon said. “She wrestled in the sectional semifinal last year and put up a really good fight. She only lost by one point. I’m hoping she can get back and make it to state. I think Elijah Leota can get to sectional. He did pretty well last year. Hopefully, we can get him some more mat time and get him there. James Irwin is experienced, so hopefully, we can get him to sectional too. For the others, we’re looking to train them up. They’re all first-year wrestlers.”
Mendota
Coach: Dale Meyers
Top returning wrestlers: J.P. Belmonte, Sr.; Angil Serrano, So.; Jose Hermosillo, So.; Rhett Watson, So.; Cadance Thornton, So.; Lea Turner, So.
Top newcomers: Corbin Furar, Fr.; Keegan Stewart, Fr.; Gavin Evans, Fr.; Albert Harris, Sr.; Gabe Vallejo, So.; Brook Bailey, Sr.;
Worth noting: The Trojans return a solid of core of wrestlers — both boys and girls — along with some strong newcomers. “With our numbers, (our goal is to) finally win some meets,” Meyers said. Hermosillo (145 pounds) has a chance to qualify for state, Meyers said. Belmonte (170) and Watson (145/138) are out to start the season, while Serrano (285) is working to make weight. Furar (138) and Stewart (132/138) both have experience in youth wrestling. For the girls, Thornton (105/110) and Turner (135/145) both wrestled for the Trojans last season, while Bailey (145/155) has two years of youth experience. Bailey, who is out to start the season, has the potential to qualify for state, Meyers said.
Princeton
Coach: Steve Amy
Top returning wrestlers: Ace Christiansen So.; Augie Christiansen, Sr.; Carlos Benavidez, Jr.; Carson Etheridge, Sr.; Preston Arkels, Jr.; Kaydin Gibson, So.; Anthony Vujanow, So.
Top newcomers: Casey Etheridge, Fr.; Ian Morris, So.; Cade Odell, So.; Augustus Swanson, Fr.
Worthy of note: There are seven returning starters in the Tigers camp, including Ace Christiansen (132 pounds), the NewsTribune Wrestler of the Year. He was a state qualifier and had a 38-14 record as a freshman. Also back on the mats Augie Christiansen (145, 37-7) and sectional qualifiers Benavidez (138, 27-11) and Carson Etheridge (170, 28-22). Other returning starters are Arkels (152, 18-20), Gibson (120, 11-9) and Vujanov (182, 12-23). The Tigers are blessed with promising freshmen Casey Etheridge (160), an IESA state champion, and Swanson (106), an IESA state medalist, and sophomore newcomers Morris (195) and Odell (285), who bring their talents from the basketball court and football field to the mats for the first time. “We are looking forward to this season. We are returning seven starters from last season and have a great group of newcomers. Many of these guys have wrestled for a long time and that is going to make this season a lot of fun,” Amy said.