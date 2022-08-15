NewsTribune boys golf preview capsules

There’s plenty of talent returning to golf courses around the area this fall as five of the six players from last year’s NewsTribune Boys Golf All-Area Team are back, including NT Player of the Year Jake Delaney, state qualifier Lucas Bernardi and area average leader Landen Plym.

Here’s a look at each team:

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Randy Gunia

Top returning players: Carter Fenza, Sr.; Coleman Rundle, Sr.; Jon Milota, Sr.; Noah Rietgraf, Sr.; Drake Hawthorne, Sr.; Mike Milota, So.; Riley Cetwinski, So.

Worth noting: Gunia returns for his second stint as L-P’s head coach and he inherits a team with a wealth of experience. The Cavaliers bring back four of the six players who helped the Cavaliers place second in the Class 2A Ottawa Regional last season, including three of their top four scores. “They are looking to repeat and get to the sectional,” Gunia said. “They enjoyed that experience last year and are really trying to get back to that level again.” Fenza and Rundle were both members of the NewsTribune All-Area Team as juniors. Rundle averaged a 40.4 and Fenza averaged a 40.7 last fall, while the pair tied for third at the regional with matching 74s. Milota and Rietgraf also played in the regional, while Hawthorne, Mike Milota and Cetwinski each gained varsity experience last year. “It’s enjoyable coaching with a group like this with juniors and seniors who have been playing for a while, have had success and are willing to work with freshmen and unknown players,” Gunia said.

St. Bede

Coach: Rich Cummings

Top returning players: Jake Delaney, Sr.; Brendan Pillion, Sr.; Logan Potthoff, Jr.; Luke Tunnell, Jr.

Top newcomers: Ryan Slingsby, Jr.

Worth noting: The Bruins return an experienced and talented core led by reigning NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year Delaney, who advanced to the second day of the state tournament last season. “Brendan and Jake bring a lot of experience to the table,” Cummings said. “They are really knowledgeable and they enjoy helping their teammates. They’re tremendous leaders, they’re great role models in practice and they have great work ethics.” The Bruins still need to find golfers to fill the Nos. 5-6 spots in the lineup. Slingsby looks to fill the No. 5 spot after playing JV last season. The Bruins hope their strong top four lead them to success. “They want to advance to sectional as a team. That’s the goal they set for themselves,” Cummings said. “They want to get back to that level we were at a couple years ago (in 2020). They’d like to be in the running at conference, but it’s a tough golf conference and they know that. They look forward to competing and being in every match.”

Hall

Coach: Mason Kimberley

Top returning players: Landen Plym, So.; Grant Plym, Sr.; Josh Scheri, Sr.

Top newcomers: Micky Pienta, Sr.; Luke Orlandi, Jr.; Geno Baracani, Jr.; Jacob Diaz, so.; Lukas Manrriquez, So.

Worth noting: Landen Plym is one of the area’s top golfers as he had an area-best 38.5 average last fall and placed third at the regional. “Landen Plym is looking to repeat his extremely successful freshman season and hopefully earn a berth to the state finals,” Kimberley said. “He added some distance this offseason so he can attack the par 5s and par 4s.” Grant Plym and Scheri also provide experience, while Pienta, Orlandi and Baracani look to step into larger roles. Diaz “put in a lot of work this offseason” and is expected to contribute on the varsity, while Manrriquez is a DePue transfer expected to contribute as well. “Although the varsity team is not quite as deep top to bottom as last year, we still have the firepower at the top of the lineup to compete with really good teams,” Kimberley said. “The key to the season is going to be how quickly the younger players can develop. … After missing qualifying for sectional as a team by just three strokes last year, this squad is really itching for another opportunity to qualify. If we work hard enough, I have every reason to believe we can make it there.”

Putnam County

Coach: Sydney Eustice

Top returning players: John Wiesbrock, Sr.; Miles Walder, Jr.; Logan Keesee, Jr.; Jacob Edens, So.; A.J. Furrar, So.

Top newcomers: Andrew Pyszka, Sr.

Worth noting: Wiesbrock enters his third varsity season and will lead the way for the Panthers after placing ninth at the Tri-County Conference Tournament last year. Eustice said Walder “can crush the ball and is getting better at controlling his short game.” Keesee, Edens and Furrar also have varsity experience, while Pyszka, an basketball player and all-state baseball player, came out this fall. “He’s a great athlete who knows how to perform under pressure,” Eustice said. “I’m very impressed with his golf game so far and I know he will be a great addition to our team.” The Panthers look to average around 185 and improve their fourth-place finish in the Tri-County Conference. “Our last few seasons have been focused on experience. With only a few upperclassmen, we wanted to build up our course management and golf game,” Eustice said. “This year, we are going to focus on balance. We know what we are capable of but we also know what can be improved.”

Mendota

Coach: David Ross

Top returning players: Owen Aughenbaugh, Jr.; Clay Buffington, Sr.; Dominik Stamberger, Sr.; Braden McPheeters, Sr.

Worth noting: The Trojans are looking for players to step up and fill the void left by NewsTribune All-Area golfer Ethan Hanaman along with Logan Brandner. Aughenbaugh was a sectional qualifier last fall, while Buffington is entering his third year on the varsity. “Owen Aughenbaugh advanced to sectionals last year and is looking to surpass that this year,” Ross said. “We will need Clay to step into that senior leader position and be a model of consistency on and off the course. Dominik Stamberger and Braden McPheeters spent most of the season last year bouncing back and forth from JV to varsity. I fully expect them to compete for higher varsity positions this season. So far, they have shown they are ready to do that.”

Princeton

Coach: Brandon Crawford.

Top returning players: Jarrett Carr, Sr.; Jaden Eggers, Sr.; Karter Patterson, Sr.

Top new players: Grady Thompson, Sr.; Jesse Wright, Sr.

Worthy of note: Eggers’ star shined bright after he took over the Tigers’ No. 1 position last year, leading the Tigers with a 41 average. He was a three-time meet medalist, 12-time scoring leader and 2A sectional qualifier. “Jaden has worked extremely hard this offseason and it shows,” Crawford said. “I’m very pleased with his ball striking and how much his golf IQ has developed as a result of his involvement/participation in offseason tournaments through the Illinois Valley High School Golf League and the Prep Tour.” Carr averaged a 45 in his first varsity season, while Patterson averaged a 44 and was one stroke shy of sectional. Other returners are juniors Michael Ellis, Landen Koning, Tyson Phillips, Cail Piper and sophomores Wyatt Koning, Jordan Reinhardt and Luke Smith. The Tigers welcome Thompson, a basketball player out for the first time and Wright, who played golf as a sophomore.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jack Gustafson.

Top returners: Cooper Balensiefen, Sr.; Seth Spratt, Sr.; Parker Stier, Sr.

Top new players: Landen Birdsley, So.; Landon Smith, So.

Worthy of note: The Storm have a good mix of young and old, led by seniors Balensiefen, Spratt and Stier. Gustafson believes they have plenty of support with Birdsley and Smith providing a boost to the varsity lineup. “I think our underclassmen will play a key role on the varsity this year,” Gustafson said. “We should have some good competition for the varsity spots. We have a lot of golfers who show a real passion for the game.” Other squad members include senior Daiquan Owen, juniors Tyler Birkey and Blake Mattingly and sophomores Colin Stabler, Eli Splitt and Drake Michlig. Freshmen joining the team are Sean Kendall, Atticus Middleton, Wyatt Novotny and Logan Philhower.

Earlville

Coach: Dillon Reel

Top returning players: Ryan Browder, Jr.; Trenton Fruit, Jr.; Rocco Morsovillo, Jr.; Joseph Jungles, Jr.; Easton Fruit, So.; Grady Harp, So.

Top newcomers: Virgil Ackley, So.; Trey Guaer, Jr.; Jonathan Anderson, Fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return a group of experienced players, led by Browder and Morsovillo, who played consistently over the summer. Earlville needs to replace No. 1 golfer Jeremy Weymouth, who graduated. “I’m hoping the younger guys can step up and fill the spot Weymouth left,” Reel said. With the group of veteran players, the Red Raiders look to compete in the Little Ten Conference and end their drought of advancing an individual or team to sectional. “Our biggest goals are winning the conference and advancing out of the regional,” Reel said. “Even just having an individual move out of regional is a goal. Any one of our top four (have a chance to advance) — Browder, Morsovillo, Harp or Trenton Fruit.

Amboy-LaMoille

Coach: Zach Ross

Top returning players: Wes Wilson, Sr.; Hayden Wittenauer, Sr.; Jordan Harris, Jr.; Jackson Rodgers, Sr.

Worth noting: The Clippers are loaded with experience and all four have worked on their games in the offseason. “They played quite a bit of golf through the summer and are playing quite a bit better than they were last year,” Ross said. Last fall, Wilson had a 39.8 average, earned unanimous All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference honors and was a sectional qualifier. “I’m setting our goals pretty high this year,” Ross said. “We’re looking at possibly winning the conference, and if we’re healthy toward the end of the year, advancing out of the regional.” Rogers will miss the first three to five weeks of the season with a foot injury. Ross said he feels Wilson and Wittanauer, and Rogers if healthy, have a chance to advance to the state meet.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Travis Nix

Top returning players: Lucas Bernardi, Sr.; Blake Ramsey, So.; Nathan Buchanan, So.; Conner Reichman, Jr.

Worth noting: The Knights have a chance at the top this season as Nix takes over for Matt Winkler, who retired after 28 seasons leading the program. “With a roster of 15 this year, a new coach and six new to the program, we are excited for growth over the next few years and we’re hoping to add some JV play,” Nix said. Bernardi will lead the way for the Knights. He had a 43.3 average last season and has qualified for the state meet in both of his seasons in which the IHSA held a full postseason. Nix said the Knights’ goals are to win the Putnam County Scramble and the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Max Kirbach

Top returning players: Ayden Malavolti, Sr.; Kris Lee, Sr.

Top newcomers: Carson Rowe, Fr.

Worth noting: Malavolti and Lee are veteran players who will lead the Mallards. Malavolti has been a sectional qualifier once in his career and he is looking to return to that level. Rowe will lead a solid group of freshmen. “He’s been playing a bunch this summer and I expect him to do really good things in the future,” Kirbach said. With some experience with some talented youth mixed in, the Mallards look to be competitive. “Our goal is to be top half in the conference, try to advance a couple guys out of the regional and maybe be a dark horse (team) in the regional,” Kirbach said.