2022-23 NewsTribune Boys Bowling preview capsules

There’s plenty of returning talent for area boys bowling teams this season, but there will be some new faces as well.
There’s a new co-op in the area as Putnam County joins Hall. Hall-PC and Mendota have new coaches and freshmen will be making an impact for several area teams.
Here’s a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County and Mendota boys bowling teams.
La Salle-Peru
Coach: Randy Gunia
Top returning bowlers: Ethan Picco, Sr.; Chance Hank, Sr.; Peyton Baker, Sr.; David Lawrence, So.
Top newcomers: Aaron Siebert, Jr.; Jake Quick, Sr.; Brent Wicinski, Sr.; Matthew Maciel, So.
Worth noting: The Cavaliers return 10 bowlers to the program from last season, led by NewsTribune All-Area picks Picco, Hank, Baker and Lawrence. Picco placed first in the Interstate 8 Conference standings last season, qualified for the state tournament and averaged a 202; Hank averaged a 201 and was fourth in the I8, while Lawrence averaged a 183 and was 10th in conference and Baker had a 190 average and was 12th in the I8. Siebert and Quick each traveled with the varsity some last season. “The team made it to the sectional last year and making sectionals again is a definite goal, but not an end-all,” Gunia said. “Individual improvement from day one through the 14th week is a goal. Most of the players have been around both team success and individuals who, like Ethan, made it to state and want to repeat that experience. We are working to repeat that level of achievement, but success is not necessarily only in the trophies. The seniors are offering advice and their experiences to the younger players and our newer players are absorbing daily. The development of quality people is a major goal for us.”
St. Bede
Coach: Buck Emmerling
Roster: Henry Mertel, Jr.; Haiden Ator, So.; Trayger Davis, So.; Dominic Fonderoli, So.; Devin Steil, Fr.
Worth noting: The Bruins took a major hit to graduation with the loss of Trenton Acuncius, Anton Cain and Thomas Harris. Acuncius was a state qualifier, averaged a 222 and was the NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year, while Cain averaged a 183 and was NT All-Area. Mertel is St. Bede’s lone upperclassmen as numbers are down for the Bruins. “We are working hard to make the boys all contribute to the best of their ability,” Emmerling said.
Hall-Putnam County
Coach: Natalie Hulstrom
Top returning bowlers: Moses Levine, Nathan Harrison, Anthanee Danner, Mike Terry, Sid Davis, Jacob Moore
Top newcomers: Efren Martinez, Enzo Holocker and Kaiden Kenny
Worth noting: Hall and Putnam County joined for a co-op for the first time this season as Hulstrom takes over as the program’s coach. “My goals for the team are self improvement, positive attitude, team camaraderie and always working toward the challenges ahead,” Hulstrom said.
Mendota
Coach: Matt Bauer
Top returning bowlers: Landon Bauer, Jr.; Clay Buffington, Jr.; Aiden Kent-Tucker, So.; B.J. Bressley, So.
Top newcomers: Kooper Novak, Fr.; Alex Holland, Fr.; Paxton Bauer, Fr.
Worth noting: The Trojans return a strong core and add a talented freshman class. Landon Bauer leads the veteran group after coming just 13 pins shy of advancing to sectional as an individual last season. “I expect him to be the leader,” said Matt Bauer, Mendota’s new coach and Landon and Paxton’s father. “I expect him to keep everybody focused. I could see him potentially going to state as an individual if he keeps throwing the ball the way he’s throwing it right now. He’s good at practices. A lot of guys look up to him because the know he’s experienced. He enjoys helping. he keeps everybody motivated and gives tips.” Novak and Holland helped Holy Cross win the IESA state title last season, while Paxton Bauer also has a lot of bowling experience. “We have really high expectations,” Matt Bauer said. “I think we can go pretty deep this year. With the young group we have who has been bowling leagues together forever, the next three or four years we should have a pretty good squad.” The Trojans have 17 bowlers in the program.