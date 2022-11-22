November 21, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

St. Bede boys basketball opens season with win over Woodland

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede Bruins logo

Callan Hueneburg and John Brady scored 13 points each Monday as the St Bede boys basketball team opened the season with a 55-38 victory over Woodland in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.

At Kewanee: Cooper Balensiefen scored 21 points Monday to lead Bureau Valley to a 56-49 victory over Annawan in Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational.

Landon Hulsing had 11 points for the Storm, while Parker Stier added 10 points.

Also Monday, Putnam County defeated Elmwood 58-38.

LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44: Eli Keighin scored 19 points Monday as the Lions opened the season with a win in the Ashton-Franklin Center tournament.

Brayden Klein scored 11 points for LaMoille, while Tyler Billhorn added 10 points.

It was the first career victory for first-year LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst.

Henry-Senachwine 33, West Central 20: Ayden Malavolti and Lance Kiesewetter scored eight points each as the Mallards opened the season with a victory at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

Dwight 65, Earlville 53: The Red Raiders lost their season opener in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 74, Pontiac 45: Ashlyn May scored 19 points Monday to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Pontiac.

Kaitlin White scored 14 points for Fieldcrest (5-0), while Riley Burton added 12.

Roanoke-Benson 49, Putnam County 40: Ava Hatton scored 20 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game Monday in Granville.

Gracie Ciucci added 15 points for PC (3-2).

Dwight 35, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 26: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game Monday in Henry.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,139, Streator 2,832: David Lawrence rolled a 563 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Monday in Streator.

Emerson Vasquez added a 556 series for L-P.