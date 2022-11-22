NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Callan Hueneburg and John Brady scored 13 points each Monday as the St Bede boys basketball team opened the season with a 55-38 victory over Woodland in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.
At Kewanee: Cooper Balensiefen scored 21 points Monday to lead Bureau Valley to a 56-49 victory over Annawan in Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational.
Landon Hulsing had 11 points for the Storm, while Parker Stier added 10 points.
Also Monday, Putnam County defeated Elmwood 58-38.
LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44: Eli Keighin scored 19 points Monday as the Lions opened the season with a win in the Ashton-Franklin Center tournament.
Brayden Klein scored 11 points for LaMoille, while Tyler Billhorn added 10 points.
It was the first career victory for first-year LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst.
Henry-Senachwine 33, West Central 20: Ayden Malavolti and Lance Kiesewetter scored eight points each as the Mallards opened the season with a victory at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.
Dwight 65, Earlville 53: The Red Raiders lost their season opener in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 74, Pontiac 45: Ashlyn May scored 19 points Monday to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Pontiac.
Kaitlin White scored 14 points for Fieldcrest (5-0), while Riley Burton added 12.
Roanoke-Benson 49, Putnam County 40: Ava Hatton scored 20 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game Monday in Granville.
Gracie Ciucci added 15 points for PC (3-2).
Dwight 35, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 26: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game Monday in Henry.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,139, Streator 2,832: David Lawrence rolled a 563 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Monday in Streator.
Emerson Vasquez added a 556 series for L-P.