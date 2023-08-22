Hall graduate Payton Plym to pitch at University of Indianapolis

For the past two years at Black Hawk College, Hall alumnus Payton Plym has worked to become a better pitcher.
“My two years at Black Hawk provided me with the first steps in my college baseball career as well as my education,” Plym said. “I was able to learn a lot about myself as well as being part of a larger and more competitive team with high expectations and goals. I faced a lot of adversity during my time there, and those experiences shaped me into a better player and person.”
Plym credits that development for helping him take the next step in his career as he’s transferred to the University of Indianapolis, an NCAA Division II school.
“The experience at Black Hawk came with a lot of trial and error. A lot of changes, big and small, were made to mold me into a player able to compete at the high DII level. Some of the changes that helped me the most were adding 30 pounds, which helped me throw 4 mph harder, and adding a sinker/cutter combo to my pitch arsenal. My two years there were ultimately a learning experience that prepared me for the next step.”
Plym said he’s excited to continue his career at a four-year school.
“Any opportunity to continue to play the game I fell in love with as a kid is a great one,” Plym said. “Someday, it will come to an end, so I am very grateful to be able to keep living the dream.”
The former Red Devil chose Indianapolis over William Jewell College, Youngstown State University, St. Mary’s University-San Antonio, McKendree University and Augustana College.
“I chose Indianapolis because I loved everything about the place on my visit,” Plym said. “I felt like I had connected with the coaching staff and they had high expectations for me, and the team, which is something I was looking for. It is a high academic school in a great location. It was a pretty easy decision to make.”
Plym joins a program that went 39-21 last season and advanced to the Division II championship for the third time in school history.
“It is very exciting to join a team that just competed in the DII national championship,” Plym said. “My last six years at Hall and Black Hawk I have played on winning teams that competed deep into the postseason. We fell just short of the Juco national championship both of my years at Black Hawk. It is something I want to get a taste of because as a baseball player there is no better time of the year than postseason and championship baseball.”
As a sophomore at Black Hawk, Plym made 12 appearances with eight starts. He went 6-1 with one save, a 4.86 ERA and 39 strikeouts to 16 walks in 50 innings pitched.
“I’ll bring to the team experience and versatility on the mound,” Plym said. “Having already played two years of college baseball, I have triumphed and failed at times. I now know what it takes to give yourself the best chance at success at this level, and I have had success in big games. I also have been in many roles from long/middle relief to close to finishing as a starter. The versatility will come in handy as I am able to do whatever is in the team’s best interest.”