NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Hall junior Landen Plym shot a 72 on Thursday to win the individual title at La Salle-Peru’s Cavalier Invitational at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Plym edged Ottawa’s Drake Kaufman by a stroke.
Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh placed seventh with an 80.
With four golfers in the top six, Ottawa (308) won the team title by 30 strokes over Morris. Hall (350) was third, La Salle-Peru’s A team (353) was fourth and Mendota (357) was seventh among the nine teams.
Michael Miolta led L-P with an 86, while Riley Cetwinski and Nick Olivero shot 88s to also finish in the top 20 for the Cavaliers.
For Hall, Jacob Diaz finished 12th with an 85.
At Kewanee: Luke Tunnell shot a 42 as the Bruins finished second in a nonconference triangular at Baker Park Golf Course.
Ridgewood won with a 174 followed by the Bruins (177) and Kewanee (234).
Also scoring for St. Bede were Logan Potthoff (44), Ryan Slingsby (44) and Abraham Wiesbrock (47).
GIRLS GOLF
At Sheffield: St. Bede’s Anna Cyrocki carded a 46 to earn medalist honors as the Bruins finished second in a nonconference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.
Stark County won with a 220 followed by St. Bede (221) and Bureau Valley (268).
Erin Dove had a 52 for the Bruins.
Rashida Martin led the Storm with a 61.
At Rock Island: Princeton shot a 254 to finish third in a nonconference triangular behind Rockridge (184) and Moline (189) at Highland Springs Golf Course.
Ava Morton led the Tigresses with a 58, while Addie Carr added a 61.