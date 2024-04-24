Extra precautions at La Salle Veterans’ Home after cases of potential infectious disease

FILE – Policies and procedures have been implemented by the Illinois Veterans' Home in La Salle out of an abundance of caution, following possible cases of acute gastroenteritis. (Scott Anderson)

Policies and procedures have been implemented by the Illinois Veterans’ Home in La Salle “out of an abundance of caution,” after five residents began experiencing symptoms of an infectious disease for 24-hours beginning Sunday, an Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs spokesperson said.

While acute gastroenteritis was not officially confirmed, the home instituted “policies and procedures” and alerted residents, families and those holding power of attorney, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Maureen Hartigan said in an email.

Currently, no residents are currently experiencing symptoms, Hartigan said.

Acute gastroenteritis is a common infectious disease that causes a combination of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is notified when two or more cases of an infectious disease are identified at any of Illinois five veterans’ homes, Hartigan said. The notification is made by the homes’ administrators to the agency’s senior leadership.

Hartigan said IDVA monitors the health and wellness of each of its residents daily.

“When an infectious disease is present, specific protocols are put into motion,” she said. “IDPH (The Illinois Department of Public Health) is alerted and may conduct on-site visits to support the Homes’ efforts.”

She declined to clarify what protocols were put in place at the La Salle home.

Staff at the home referred all questions to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

This is the first health alert the home has seen since January, when a COVID-19 outbreak hit the facility. The La Salle Veterans’ Home had 203 positive cases among staff and residents in November 2020 that led to 36 resident deaths.

The veterans home faced scrutiny from lawmakers and in a state audit for its response.