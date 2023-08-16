NewsTribune sports briefs for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023

The La Salle-Peru football team will hold its annual Meet the Cavs scrimmage on Friday at Howard Fellows Stadium.

The freshman/sophomore team will warm up beginning at 4:45 p.m. followed by fresh/soph introductions at 5 p.m. then the scrimmage consisting of two sets of 12 offensive plays.

The varsity team will take the field at 5:30 p.m. and will have a 15-minute warm up.

After varsity warmups, the marching band and Cavalettes will perform followed by the varsity scrimmage that will feature two sets of eight offensive plays. The cheerleaders will perform on the sidelines.

Fans are asked to donate Gatorade or other sports drink.

Pistol Shrimp pitcher earns honors: Pistol Shrimp relief pitcher Sebastian Gonzalez has earned multiple postseason awards from the Prospect League.

Gonzalez, who plays for the University of Hawaii, was named the Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year and the Galen Woods Fireman of the Year, which is given to the league’s top relief pitcher.

The left-hander appeared in 21 games, going 2-2 with seven saves. He had a 2.22 ERA and struck out 86 batters with 18 walks in 56 2/3 innings.

He finished first in the Prospect League in strikeouts and second in ERA, saves and innings pitched.

Chillicothe repeats as Prospect League champs: The Chillicothe Paints beat the Quincy Gems to win the Prospect League for the second season in a row.

After the Gems won the first game in the best-of-three championship series, the Paints responded with a 12-0, seven-inning win in Game 2 before winning their third title in the last four years and fourth overall with a 12-8 victory in Game 3 in Ohio.

Chillicothe’s Victor Figueroa was named Championship Series MVP after going 4 for 8 at the plate with two home runs, a double, nine RBIs and two runs in the series.

The Paints finished the season 42-17.